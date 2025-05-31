Red River Gorge Bigfoot Festival
to
Stanton City Park 127 Halls Lane, Stanton, Kentucky 40380
Red River Gorge Bigfoot Festival
Join us at the Red River Gorge's first Bigfoot Festival in Stanton, Kentucky! It's going to be a memorable experience with world-renowned guest speakers, celebrities, Bigfoot contests, cosplay, games, music, Bigfoot movies on the lawn, food trucks, and unique arts and crafts. It's a family-friendly FREE event with something for everyone! You definitely don't want to miss this epic event!
For more information visit rrgbigfoot.com