× Expand Reflections And Gratitude - French And American Chamber Music! Reflections And Gratitude - French And American Chamber Music!

Reflections And Gratitude - French And American Chamber Music!

Join NouLou Chamber Players for Reflections and Gratitude, an inspiring evening of French and American chamber music in the historic library at Oxmoor Farm, presented as part of our 10th Season celebration. Enjoy a pre-concert reception featuring handcrafted bourbon from Oxmoor Bourbon Company, then experience evocative works by Valerie Coleman, Philippe Gaubert, and Albert Roussel-featuring flute, harp, strings and piano-performed by Louisville's premier chamber musicians. Immerse yourself in an evening where music and meaning come together in a truly unforgettable setting.

When: Monday, November 3, 2025. Doors open at 6:00pm. Concert at 6:30 - 7:30pm.

Where: Oxmoor Farm, 720 Oxmoor Ave, Louisville, KY 40222

Program:

Valerie Coleman Maombi Asante for Flute, Violin and Cello

Gaubert Trois Aquarelles for Flute, Cello and Piano

Roussel Serenade, Op. 30 for Flute, Harp and String Trio

Musicians: Kathleen Karr (flute), Grace Roepke (harp), Dillon Welch (violin), Laura De St. Croix (viola), Cecilia Huerta-Lauf (cello) and Christopher Brody (piano)

Tickets: Adult Tickets $50 | $20 College Student (w/ ID at the door) | $10 Child (12-17)

Questions: Contact Cecilia at NouLouChamberPlayers@gmail.com

Season Sponsors: Old Town Violins, Michael Turley, Anonymous in memory of Peter Lauf, Anne and Matthew Wallis. Parlor Sponsors: Mercedes-Benz of Louisville, Elizabeth Gross, Susan Zepeda and Fred Seifer. Reception Sponsors: Robin Penick and Chris Zaborowski, The Fresh Market and Macaron-Bar Louisville. Media Sponsors: LPM 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville, Art Ferrier Photography, Anonymous in memory of Peter Lauf. Chair Rental Sponsor: Porter Watkins and George Bailey. Piano Tuning: The Piano Shop. Volunteers: DAR-Corn Island Chapter.

All programs are subject to change and all tickets are non-refundable. If you are unable to attend a Parlor Series performance, you can contact the box office at NouLouChamberPlayers@gmail.com and exchange as a donation and can donate the unused tickets to local music students.

Price: General Admission: USD 50.00

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Music

Date and Time: Monday November 03, 2025 at 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Venue details: Oxmoor Farm, 720 Oxmoor Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky, 40222, United States

For more information call 6154172110.