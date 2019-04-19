Regenerative Farming Tour: The Spring Awakening of Elmwood Stock Farm

Elmwood Stock Farm is waking up after a long and deep winter’s sleep. It’s a magical time of year to be out at the farm, and we welcome you to share in the splendor of spring. Come out and see the farm as it awakens, meet the farmers and experience the rhythm of regenerative agriculture. This is the first tour in our 2019 Regenerative Farming Tour Series, which is centered around the biological principles of organic farming.

We are a USDA Certified organic farm that produces vegetables, fruits, and eggs, as well as pastured and grass-fed meats. We offer a CSA farm share program and can be found at several farmers markets in Georgetown, Lexington, Louisville and Cincinnati. Details can be found here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/regenerative-farming-tour-the-spring-awakening-of-elmwood-stock-farm-tickets-59696744570

Pre-registration is required.

For more information call (859) 621-0755 or visit elmwoodstockfarm.com/farmtours/