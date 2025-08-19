Reggae Tuesdays at the Island

to

10th Island Tiki Bar and Grill 213 Woodward Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202

Reggae Tuesdays at the Island

Djs Rare Groove and Noah i mean spinning reggae and dancehall hits. Full tiki bar and kitchen open till midnight.

Date and Time: Tue, 19 Aug 2025 18:00 - Tue, 19 Aug 2025 23:59

Venue details: 10th Island Tiki Bar and Grill, 213 Woodward Street, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45202, United States

For more information call 5132508947 or visit go.evvnt.com/3149021-0?pid=11713

Info

10th Island Tiki Bar and Grill 213 Woodward Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202
Concerts & Live Music
5132508947
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Reggae Tuesdays at the Island - 2025-08-19 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Reggae Tuesdays at the Island - 2025-08-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Reggae Tuesdays at the Island - 2025-08-19 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Reggae Tuesdays at the Island - 2025-08-19 18:00:00 ical