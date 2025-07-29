Reggae Tuesdays at the Island - 29 Jul 2025

× Expand Reggae Tuesdays at the Island Reggae Tuesdays at the Island

Djs Rare Groove and Noah i mean spinning reggae and dancehall hits. Full tiki bar and kitchen open till midnight.

Date and Time: On Tue, 29 Jul 2025 18:00 - Tue, 29 Jul 2025 23:59

Venue details: 10th Island Tiki Bar and Grill, 213 Woodward Street, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45202, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Music

For more information call 5132508947 or visit https://go.evvnt.com/3147166-0?pid=11713