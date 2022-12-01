× Expand Oldham County Public Library The Reindeer Games: Holiday Open House

FREE

Join library staff at the La Grange Library for a free evening of winter festivities for all ages!

The Reindeer Games will be a wonderland of fun including:

Honey Hill Petting Zoo, live candy cane-making demonstration and tasting from Just Be Claus Candy Cane Company, the Grand Opening of The Workshop at OCPL with winter crafts for all ages, live music, tons of winter mini-games and challenges, Gingerbread House Contest, reading to a therapy dog, Holidays Around The World Scavenger Hunt, photo booth, hot chocolate and cookies. We hope you’ll join us for this free event for all ages!

Gingerbread House Contest

Do you love to bake and dominate at decorating? Enter our gingerbread house decorating contest for all ages. Entering is easy, just drop off your gingerbread house to the La Grange Library anytime between 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on December 1. Entries will be voted on by patrons at The Reindeer Games Holiday Open House and winners in each age group will receive a prize!

For more information call (502) 222-9713.