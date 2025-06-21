× Expand Kayline Design Poca Terra Winery logo

"Relax & Re-Wine" at Poca Terra Winery

Poca Terra Winery is hosting "Relax and Re-Wine" at the vineyard, an outdoor live-music and food vendor event from 6-9pm. Enjoy an evening of music provided by The River Dust Duo, food offered by HandHeld Food Truck, and wine available for purchase by the glass or bottle. Bring a lawn chair or blanket, or call ahead to reserve a table. No outside food or beverages allowed. Poca Terra Winery is located in Marshall County, halfway between Benton and Symsonia, at 633 Gatlin Road. Learn more at pocaterrawinery.com, Facebook, or 270-493-2682.

