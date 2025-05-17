× Expand Kayline Design Poca Terra Winery logo

"Relax & Re-Wine" at Poca Terra Winery

Poca Terra Winery is hosting "Relax and Re-Wine" at the vineyard, an outdoor live-music and food vendor event from 5-8pm. Enjoy an evening of music provided by Lew Jetton, food offered by Ron’s BBQ and More, and wine available for purchase by the glass or bottle. Bring a lawn chair or blanket, or call ahead to reserve a table. No outside food or beverages allowed. Poca Terra Winery is located in Marshall County, halfway between Benton and Symsonia, at 633 Gatlin Road. Learn more at pocaterrawinery.com, Facebook.

For more information call 270-493-2682 or visit pocaterrawinery.com