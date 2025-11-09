Relief Printing Basics

× Expand KMAC Woman holding a relief print.

Explore the process of relief printing by creating your own printing block. Each participant will receive a linoleum block and learn how to use traditional carving tools to turn their own design into a beautiful print. Each participant will have multiple papers and ink colors to choose from, as well as, a canvas bag to print on. This would be a great way to make your own holiday cards as well! Snacks and libations provided.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit KMACmuseum.org