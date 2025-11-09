Relief Printing Basics

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Explore the process of relief printing by creating your own printing block. Each participant will receive a linoleum block and learn how to use traditional carving tools to turn their own design into a beautiful print. Each participant will have multiple papers and ink colors to choose from, as well as, a canvas bag to print on. This would be a great way to make your own holiday cards as well! Snacks and libations provided.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit KMACmuseum.org

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Art & Exhibitions, Workshops
5025890102
