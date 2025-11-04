× Expand The Remember Balloons Tuesday, November 4th at 6:30 PM Boyle County Performing Arts Center 315 Cunningham Way Danville, KY 40422 - 3 The Remember Balloons

+

James’s Grandpa has the best balloons because he has the best memories. He has balloons showing Dad when he was young and Grandma when they were married. Grandpa has balloons about camping and Aunt Nelle’s poor cow. Grandpa also has a silver balloon filled with the memory of a fishing trip he and James took together.

For more information call 859-439-5143 or visit thebcpac.com

But when Grandpa’s balloons begin to float away, James is heartbroken. No matter how hard he runs, James can’t catch them. One day, Grandpa lets go of the silver balloon—and he doesn’t even notice!

Grandpa no longer has balloons of his own. But James has many more than before. It’s up to him to share those balloons, one by one.

Created by Director/Choreographer Dominic Moore-Dunson, recognized in Dance Magazine’s prestigious “25 to Watch” list for 2023, this dance production breathes life into “The Remember Balloons” story by bringing it to the stage! Beautifully accompanied by an original score composed by Theron Brown, the show incorporates digital projections and voiceover narration to complement Moore-Dunson’s theatrical choreography, resulting in an experience built for the entire family. $15.00

For more information call 859-439-5143 or visit thebcpac.com