Remembering the 13th Amendment

On December 6, 1865, the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified, ensuring freedom for enslaved Kentuckians. Join us in remembering this important milestone, and considering its significance for contemporary Kentuckians. KHS welcomes Dr. George C. Wright to reflect on his many years of study and writing about slavery and the struggle for emancipation and freedom in the United States and around the world. An eminent scholar of African American history, Dr. Wright is the author of numerous publications including A History of Blacks in Kentucky, Vol. 2: In Pursuit of Equality, 1890-1980; Racial Violence in Kentucky, 1865-1940: Mob Rule and “Legal Lynchings”; and Life Behind a Veil: Blacks in Louisville, Kentucky, 1865-1930. His long career in teaching and higher education administration included 14 years as President of Prairie View A&M University. For the 2019-2020 academic year, he is a visiting professor of history, in honor of the 70th anniversary of the integration of the University of Kentucky. Come and join the conversation!

Cost: $8.00, KHS members $5.00. Payment will be taken the day of, at the front desk of the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History. Dessert and coffee will be served. Reservations not required unless ordering a boxed lunch. Price includes museum admission so feel free to explore our exhibits the rest of the day!

Participants are welcome to bring a lunch if desired, or may order a boxed lunch for an additional $10.00.

Menu options:

3 Peas Turkey Artichoke: served on a butter croissant with smoked Provolone cheese and spinach artichoke spread. Comes with kettle chips, jumbo artisan cookie, and a soft drink or bottled water.

3 Peas Classic Pimiento Cheese: served on a butter croissant with Green Leaf lettuce and Roma tomatoes. Comes with kettle chips, jumbo artisan cookie, and a soft drink or bottled water.

Gluten free options available – please indicate when you order if a gluten free lunch is needed.

Boxed lunch orders and payment must be received by 5 p.m. on December 3. Lunch orders cancelled after that date will not be refunded. To order call 502-564-1792 or emailing KHSeducation@ky.gov.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/event/remembering-the-13th-amendment/