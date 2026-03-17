Remembering the Scotia Mine Disaster with Dr. Brian McKnight

During the morning of March 9, 1976, an explosion rocked the Scotia Mines in Oven Fork, Kentucky, killing 15 people. Just two days later, after operations continued, a second explosion occurred, killing an additional 11 people. Join us as Dr. Brian McKnight examines the lead-up to the explosions and why they occurred. We will learn about the fallout, not just in the community, but across the nation, as the tragedy led to the passage of the Federal Mine Safety and Health Act of 1977. Together, we will honor those who lost their lives and share their stories as we look back 50 years. This event is part of the Kentucky Historical Society’s America350KY programming, examining the past 250 years of Kentucky history.

Boxed lunches are available for purchase when registering.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events