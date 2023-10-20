Kidd G - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

Renfro Valley Entertainment Center 2380 Richmond Street, Renfro Valley, Kentucky 40456

Kidd G - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

$24.99 – GA-General Admission – ADVANCED PURCHASE

$30 GA WEEK OF SHOW

$49.99-PREFERRED TABLE SEATING (High Top Table for 4. Must be purchased in quantities of 4.)

$85-RESERVED BALCONY FRONT ROW SEATED

$100- Kidd G Meet & Greet Experience 

Includes:One (1) GA Ticket.  Meet & Greet and Photo with Kidd G.One (1). Exclusive Kidd G Poster. One (1). Commemorative VIP Laminate.

 Venue First Entry (30 minutes before public entry)

For more information, please call 606.256.0101 or visit renfrovalley.com/events/

Info

Renfro Valley Entertainment Center 2380 Richmond Street, Renfro Valley, Kentucky 40456
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, History
606.256.0101
Google Calendar - Kidd G - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center - 2023-10-20 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kidd G - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center - 2023-10-20 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kidd G - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center - 2023-10-20 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kidd G - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center - 2023-10-20 11:00:00 ical