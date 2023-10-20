Kidd G - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center
Renfro Valley Entertainment Center 2380 Richmond Street, Renfro Valley, Kentucky 40456
Kidd G - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center
$24.99 – GA-General Admission – ADVANCED PURCHASE
$30 GA WEEK OF SHOW
$49.99-PREFERRED TABLE SEATING (High Top Table for 4. Must be purchased in quantities of 4.)
$85-RESERVED BALCONY FRONT ROW SEATED
$100- Kidd G Meet & Greet Experience
Includes:One (1) GA Ticket. Meet & Greet and Photo with Kidd G.One (1). Exclusive Kidd G Poster. One (1). Commemorative VIP Laminate.
Venue First Entry (30 minutes before public entry)
For more information, please call 606.256.0101 or visit renfrovalley.com/events/