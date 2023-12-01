The Oak Ridge Boys’ Down Home Christmas Tour - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

The Oak Ridge Boys’ Down Home Christmas Tour Comes To RENFRO VALLEY!

Theirs is one of the most distinctive and timeless sounds in the country music industry, and now The Oak Ridge Boys are bringing their Down Home Christmas Tour to Renfro Valley on December 1st, 2023 for an unforgettable night of holiday entertainment for the entire family.

The show will feature both traditional and contemporary songs from the group’s eight bestselling Christmas albums, as well as some of their classic country-pop hits, beautiful visuals, Christmas trees, falling snow—and a Visit from Santa!

The group has scored dozens of country hits and two pop smashes, earned Grammy, Dove, CMA, and ACM awards, and garnered a host of other industry and fan accolades. Every time they step before an audience, they bring decades of charted singles and 50 years of tradition to the stage.

“When I go on stage, I get the same feeling I had the first time I sang with The Oak Ridge Boys,” says lead singer Duane Allen. “This is the only job I’ve ever wanted to have.”

“Nobody does Christmas quite like The Oak Ridge Boys,” says tenor Joe Bonsall.

Allen and Bonsall, along with baritone, William Lee Golden, and bass, Richard Sterban, make up The Oak Ridge Boys, the legendary group whose appeal crosses generations.

Together they have earned 12 gold, three platinum, and one double platinum album—plus a double platinum single—and had more than a dozen national Number One singles and over 30 Top Ten hits—with more than 41 million records sold! Some of their best-known hits include “Elvira,” “Thank God for Kids,” “Bobbie Sue,” and “American Made,” among many others.

For more information, please call 606.256.0101 or visit renfrovalley.com/events/