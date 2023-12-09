The Gatlin Brothers Country and Christmas - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers are a Grammy Award Winning, legendary trio who have dazzled audiences for more than sixty years with a lifetime of noteworthy achievements in their storybook career, including a Grammy for Best Country Song (“Broken Lady”), five nominations for the ACM Vocal Group of the Year, three ACM awards for Single of the Year (“All The Gold In California”), Album of the Year (Straight Ahead) and Male Vocalist of the Year for Larry Gatlin. The Brothers have accumulated seven # 1 Singles, 32 Top 40 Records, 22 Studio Albums, 5 BMI “Million-Air” Awards and multiple Billboard accolades. Larry Gatlin ranks 4th as Solo Writer’s with the most self-penned top 40 Billboard Hits! His very impressive, massive song catalog has been recorded by the Who’s Who of entertainers, including Elvis Presley, Barbara Streisand, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Glen Campbell, Kris Kristofferson, Dottie West, Charlie Rich, Johnny Mathis and dozens of others, securing his legacy as one of Billboard and BMI’s Top Solo Songwriters of all time.

