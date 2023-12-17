THE WIZARDS OF WINTER - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

THE WIZARDS OF WINTER – A Holiday Rock Event for the whole family featuring former members of Classic Rock Giants – The Trans- Siberian Orchestra, Deff Leppard, Rainbow, Alice Cooper, Blue Oyster Cult, along with Broadway and Theater veterans.

THE WIZARDS OF WINTER perform a holiday rock opera titled “The Christmas Dream“. Join them on a musical journey in search of the true meaning of Christmas. The story is based around the music from their latest release “The Christmas Dream” along with music from their self-titled CD and their album “The Magic of Winter“. WOW will be bringing their musical intensity, stage theatrics and holiday fun to venues across the nation again this year. This 11-member ensemble boasts soaring vocal harmonies, precision string instrumentation, powerful percussion, and stunning keyboard work, layered around a rich storyboard that evokes memories and emotions of December’s past! Celebrate the Season with WOW!

To learn more, go to www.thewizardsofwinter.com

For more information, please call 606.256.0101 or visit renfrovalley.com/events/