REPEAL DAY PARTY

SPEAKEASY AT THE RIPY MANSION

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2024

6PM - til the whiskey runs out

$50 PER PERSON

Heavy Hors d’Oeuvres

1 Complimentary drink / cash bar

BEST DRESSED CONTEST

1920s/1930s themed attire recommended

Join us as we celebrate the REPEAL OF PROHIBITION!

Listen up all you Dames & Daddies, grab your favorite flapper and make a clean sneak to the Ripy Mansion. We will be serving up the giggle water along with a swanky complimentary cocktail.

Toss in great grub, toe-tappin’ tunes, a best-dressed contest and this party is sure to hit on all sixes.

For more information call 502-680-0948 or visit tbripyhome.com

5026800948
