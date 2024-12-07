REPEAL DAY PARTY Speakeasy at the Ripy Mansion
to
The Ripy House 320 South Main Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342
T.B. Ripy Home
Repeal Day Party Speakeasy at the Ripy Mansion
REPEAL DAY PARTY
SPEAKEASY AT THE RIPY MANSION
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2024
6PM - til the whiskey runs out
$50 PER PERSON
Heavy Hors d’Oeuvres
1 Complimentary drink / cash bar
BEST DRESSED CONTEST
1920s/1930s themed attire recommended
Join us as we celebrate the REPEAL OF PROHIBITION!
Listen up all you Dames & Daddies, grab your favorite flapper and make a clean sneak to the Ripy Mansion. We will be serving up the giggle water along with a swanky complimentary cocktail.
Toss in great grub, toe-tappin’ tunes, a best-dressed contest and this party is sure to hit on all sixes.
For more information call 502-680-0948 or visit tbripyhome.com