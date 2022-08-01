(VIRTUAL) Researching Your Kentucky Ancestors from the Mountains to the Mississippi

× Expand www.kygs.org Eight part webinar series offered virtually throughout the month of AugustResearching Your Kentucky Ancestors: From the Mountains to the Mississippi

One thing family researchers know, Kentucky's 120 counties are not always the easiest place for a family tree investigation. To be effective at this task, you must keep your ears open for opportunities and mind open to fresh techniques.

With that in mind, our talented panel assembled the content for the 2022 Summer Seminar: Researching Your Kentucky Ancestors.

Our team scouted out the speakers who understood Kentucky from a genealogical perspective. They were seeking those who offered new genealogical perspectives; those with different voices from the genealogical ecosystem who could guide us

01 AUG 7 PM ET KY Open House Conversation with Board of Directors

02 AUG 7 PM ET Kentucky’s 121 Counties with Rusty Heckaman

09 AUG 7 PM ET Investigating African Americans in Antebellum Northern KY with Hillary Delaney

10 AUG 7 PM ET Underground Railroad in Indiana with Jeannie Regan-Dinius

16 AUG 7 PM ET KY Research Collections at the Filson Historical Society with Dr. Patrick A. Lewis

18 AUG 3 PM ET Lyman Draper Manuscript Collection with Lee Grady

23 AUG 7 PM ET Early Kentucky River Towns with J. Mark Lowe

25 AUG 7 PM ET Kentucky Research Insights with Arlene Eakle

What You Get

Participants get complete access to all eight webinars through GoToWebinar, which are spread over four weeks so as not to overwhelm you with information. These online events are recorded and available after the seminar completes for thirty days.

Given the economy, we're keeping the prices of the series extremely affordable: $20 for members and $60 for non-members.

=== Member

When registering pay $20 and USE THE DISCOUNT CODE: MEMBER

=== Non-Members

You can join the Society for $20 at https://kygs.org/participate/become-a-member.html

Then return here to register using the discount code: MEMBER

Note: We are not able to refund any registrations. You must use the same email address you used to register with KYGS.

For more information, please visit kygs.org/news/2022-summer-seminar-kentucky-genealogy.html