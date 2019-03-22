× Expand The Reset Conference Louisville photographers and creatives — Come find your community!

The Reset Conference

38 speakers. 10+ styled shoots. 1-on-1 mentoring. Endless opportunities to grow!

The Reset Conference was created six years ago to give creatives in the midwest and the south a much-needed creative community — and now we want you to join us! Be sure to sign up now to be able to sign up for the styled shoots and mentorships led by incredible photographers because THEY'RE SELLING OUT! There will be a Great Gatsby Gala to celebrate on Saturday and so much more to look forward too!

For more information visit http://theresetconference.com/