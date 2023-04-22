× Expand Bernheim Forest RESTORE at Bernheim

RESTORE: Healthy Planet, Healthy You at Bernheim

The health of the planet and the health of humans go hand in hand. Join us on Earth Day 2023 to celebrate nature’s healing powers and learn how conservation and protection of the Earth are at the center of everything we do at Bernheim. During RESTORE, visitors will not only witness the breathtaking beauty of spring at Bernheim but will also enjoy drop-in self-care activities and a variety of educational experiences that will inspire them to implement more sustainable practices in their daily lives.

So, take a deep breath of fresh air, courtesy of a healthy forest; find peace in the sweeping views of natural beauty, and join in activities that move your body and spirit!

The RESTORE journey includes a 1-mile walking trail through some of Bernheim’s most popular attractions, including the Edible Garden, Earth Measure, the newly-renovated Sensory Garden, and Playcosystem. Along the way, you’ll find activities like those listed below and so much more. All activities are drop-in, so pop by at any point along your adventure. The path will begin at the Visitor Center – walk as little or as much of it as you’d like!

Adopt a Tree: Bernheim will offer native tree saplings to take home, plant and tend in your yard, and watch them grow!

Milkweed planting in the Big Prairie

Earth Day Nature Concerts with Mr. Dan

All ages yoga with Karma Yoga

Watch Buddhist monks from Drepung Gomang Center for Engaging Compassion as they create a sand mandala in the center of our Edible Garden and decorate your own reusable bag inspired by their creations

Wisdom of Trees Walk and drop-in mindfulness mentors with the Passionist Earth and Spirit Center

Change Today Change Tomorrow canned food drive

Cooking demos with Foxhollow Farm’s Maggie Keith, a 4th generation land steward and co-host of “The Foodie and the Farmer” on KET. Foxhollow will also be promoting their grass-fed, locally and sustainably raised beef share

Bike-powered smoothies from Blossom Bar at Rainbow Blossom

Q&A booth on the how-to’s of establishing a native garden at home with Backyard Botanicals

Meet and Greet with Bernheim Artist in Residence, Sam Hensley and Environmental Artist in Residence, Colombian artists, La Vispera, who create stained-glass windows using single-use plastics

Pollinator Obstacle Course

Birding walks

GRIT All-Terrain Wheelchair demos

Spring house restoration site exploration

Beekeeping demos

Wildlife explorations: learning about aquatic critters, herons, beavers, native bees, and more

Discovery Stations with Bernheim’s Volunteer Naturalists

Meditative Stone Balancing with Local Artist Jenny Bell

Along the way, you’ll also find activities and information from community partners whose work focuses on a healthy planet and a healthy you!

For more information, please call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org/restore