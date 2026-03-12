Resurrection Rally 2026! at Ashland Avenue Baptist Church

to

Ashland Avenue Baptist Church 483 W. Reynolds Rd., Lexington, Kentucky 40503

Resurrection Rally 2026! at Ashland Avenue Baptist Church

Gospel rally time followed by a massive egg hunt with over 5000 candy-filled eggs!

Join us for this fun family event for kids up to 5th grade! We will begin with an exciting Gospel rally time in our worship center at 10:30 AM followed by three age-graded outside egg hunts!

For more information call (859) 266-4341 or visit ashlandlex.org

Info

Ashland Avenue Baptist Church 483 W. Reynolds Rd., Lexington, Kentucky 40503
Kids & Family, Religion & Spirituality
to
Google Calendar - Resurrection Rally 2026! at Ashland Avenue Baptist Church - 2026-04-04 10:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Resurrection Rally 2026! at Ashland Avenue Baptist Church - 2026-04-04 10:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Resurrection Rally 2026! at Ashland Avenue Baptist Church - 2026-04-04 10:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Resurrection Rally 2026! at Ashland Avenue Baptist Church - 2026-04-04 10:30:00 ical