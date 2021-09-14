× Expand Downing Museum Add a little bit of body text A Retrospective Exhibition of the Artwork of Charles H. Forrester (1928-2010)

A Retrospective Exhibition of the Artwork of Charles H. Forrester

Bowling Green, KY – A retrospective exhibition of the sculpture and drawings of the late Charles H. Forrester will open at the Downing Museum at the Baker Arboretum, Bowling Green, KY, on September 14, 2021. As a university professor of sculpture for thirty years in England and Kentucky, with roots in New York and the Pacific Northwest, he directly impacted generations of sculptors and artists. Locally, he was long-time beloved professor at Western Kentucky University, who also maintained a studio in East Nashville for the last 12 years of his life.

This will be the first opportunity for the public to view a large-scale exhibit of his artwork since the artist’s death in 2010. The exhibit dates are September 14 through November 13, 2021.

In addition, a screening of the award-winning documentary film, A Line Unbroken: The Charles Forrester Story will be held at the Capitol Arts Center on September 16, at 6 PM. A discussion will be held afterwards with the artist’s daughter, Winifred Forrester; WKU Art Historian, Guy Jordon; and former student and sculptor, Russ Faxon. The documentary has a fully illustrated companion art book, A Mind in Motion: The Art of Charles H. Forrester, published in 2020. With insight from art historians and contemporary artists, the film and art book explore his compelling life story and six decades of artwork.

For more information call 270-842-7415 or visit jerryebakerfoundation.org/charlesforrester/