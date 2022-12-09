Return to Bethlehem

× Expand RTB RTB

Remember the reason for the season as you step back in time to Bethlehem on the evening of Christ’s birth during this walk-through drama. Reenactors portray shopkeepers, families, soldiers, prisoners, and others involved in the daily activities of life in ancient Israel. Experience the place, the sounds, the smells and the anticipation of the town’s people as they go about the city selling their wares, tending their animals, and rearing their families. Admission is free; offerings are accepted. Large groups are welcome and encouraged to call ahead.

For more information call (270) 821-3611 or visit fbcmadisonville.org