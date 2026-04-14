× Expand Micah Campbell-Walker, Ashleigh Ferguson The Return - 1 Micah Campbell-Walker is returning to the fashion scene with a show focused on growth and exploration of the self through fashion elements and using local models, hosted in Downtown Mount Sterling, KY at the Gateway Regional Arts Center (GRAC).

The Return: A Fashion Journey by Micah Campbell-Walker

Step into The Return, an electrifying fashion experience where creativity, identity, and bold expression take center stage. Join us for a powerful showcase by Micah Campbell-Walker as a new era of style and storytelling emerges right here at GRAC.

More than a runway, The Return marks a defining moment in Micah’s evolution as a designer, rooted in growth, reflection, and a sharpened vision. Each piece explores what it means to return to your craft with clarity and intention, speaking to transformation in skill, identity, and purpose.

For more information call (859) 498-6264 or visit grackentucky.org/events