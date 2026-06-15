× Expand The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass A Revolutionary Experience

The Shelby County Historical Society is bringing history to the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass on July 4th. We will have special artifacts on display, free 250th themed items to give away to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, information on a new Veteran Flag Project, and more at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass on July 4th from 11 am – 7 pm. Join us as we celebrate the 4th of July as part of the mall’s Independence Day celebration.

Watch our Revolutionary Minutes on the big screen in the food court. See history come to life in these 60 seconds (or more!) of short videos about the Revolutionary War era and Shelby County and Kentucky’s role in establishing our freedom.

Mingle with reenactors, Sons of the American Revolution, and Daughters of the American Revolution as you experience an unforgettable Fourth of July weekend experience. See history unfold before you as you encounter living history experiences, live patriotic presentations, free family fun, and interactive entertainment – catch the famous Living Statues in action and a cannon demonstration by the Painted Stone Settlers on Friday evening. History will combine with family fun and bring the community together to create unforgettable memories. Cap it off by lighting up the night with Simpsonville’s “Best Little Town Fireworks in the Nation!”

For more information, please contact the Shelby County Historical Society at (502) 513-5555, www.shelbykyhistory.org, or director@shelbykyhistory.org.

Celebrating 250 years of history in Shelby County, Kentucky!!