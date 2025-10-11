Revolutionary War Tour of the Frankfort Cemetery

Historic Frankfort Cemetery is the final resting place for many soldiers and leaders from the Revolutionary War. Join KHS staff to discover the stories and contributions of notable individuals, including Daniel Boone, Reverend John Gano, and General Charles Scott.

The tour will meet at Daniel Boone’s grave.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events/revolutionary-war-tour-of-the-frankfort-cemetery