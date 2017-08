Rhythm Nation

This seven piece soul revue, including Hardin County native William Jordan, Jr. has been heating up the West Coast from Seattle to San Diego, with their unique blend of vocal harmonies coupled with a soul popping rhythm section. Rhythm Nation has the versatility to play anything from 70's disco to 60's Motown, right down to current hits.

Preferred seating/$25, Floor/$20, Balcony/$15

For more information call 270-234-8258 or visit historicstatetheater.org