× Expand Dianna Settles Event poster

Richard Hell at Institute 193

Institute 193 presents writer and musician Richard Hell reading from his recent writings on Tuesday, 16 July, at 7:00 PM, admission $12.

Richard will read from his 2023 collection What Just Happened and other writings, followed by a brief Q & A. What Just Happened will be available for sale, and following the reading Richard will sign copies for interested parties.

Richard Hell was born Richard Meyers in Lexington and grew up mostly in Gardenside in the 1950s and early ’60s, leaving the city with his family at age 15 after his mother got her graduate degree from U.K. He dropped out of high school shortly after turning 17 and took himself to New York. By 1973 he’d formed his first rock and roll band. He went on to become an originator of “punk” in New York, co-founding in succession the bands Television, the Heartbreakers, Richard Hell and the Voidoids, and, later, Dim Stars. He retired from music in 1984 and started creating a reputation as a writer. He's the author of numerous books of fiction, poetry, essays, notebooks, autobiography, and collaborations including The Voidoid, Go Now, Godlike, Across the Years, Artifact, Hot and Cold, I Dreamed I Was a Very Clean Tramp, Massive Pissed Love, Wanna Go Out? by Theresa Stern (with Tom Verlaine), and Psychopts (with Christopher Wool). His most recent book is What Just Happened (2023), comprising poems from lockdown, one retrospective essay, and notebook selections. His 2005 novel Godlike is forthcoming from NYRB Classics.

For more information visit eventbrite.com/e/richard-hell-at-institute-193-tickets-944473534767?aff=oddtdtcreator