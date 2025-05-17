× Expand Courtesy Mt. Pleasant Historic Preservation Project Historic Mt. Pleasant in Richmond, KY

Richmond Historic Homes Tour

The owners of two of Richmond’s historic homes, Mt. Pleasant and A.R. Burnam House, are offering guided tours Saturday, May 17th.

This tour of homes will take attendees back in time as they explore the stories, architecture, and legacies that helped shape our community. The homes are on the National Historic Registry and have connections to the Civil War, President Lincoln, Female Education, the Women’s Suffrage Movement, the origins of EKU and much of Richmond’s early history.

Whether you’re a history buff, a local looking for something new to do, or just want to support historic preservation, this tour has something for everyone.

Tours are two hours long and are offered on a rolling basis throughout the day, from 10:30am-3:30pm. Tickets are $5 each with proceeds going to the Mt. Pleasant Historic Preservation Project.

For more information call 8599722145 or visit eventbrite.com/e/historic-home-tour-of-richmond-tickets-1319259714319?aff=oddtdtcreator