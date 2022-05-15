× Expand Courtesy of The Mount Pleasant Historical Preservation Project Historic Mt. Pleasant, the exterior and interior of A.R. Burnam house featuring Scott Collins guiding a tour.

Richmond Historic Homes Tour

Join our next Richmond Historic Homes Tour on Sunday, May 15, 2022. We will begin 45-minute tours at 2:00pm. Each tour includes two Richmond homes on the National Historic Registry: Mt. Pleasant (pictured above) and the A.R. Burnam House (pictured below).

This tour is $8 per person, with proceeds going to the Mt. Pleasant Historic Preservation Project.

You will receive an in-depth tour of each historic home by one of the local gentlemen who have worked to renovate and preserve them. Light refreshments will be served at the end of the A.R. Burnam House tour.

The tour begins at Mt. Pleasant, 291 S. Second St., with Dr. Fred Brammell, who began rescuing the house in 2013. Mt. Pleasant (circa 1826) is the oldest Gothic Revival style house in Madison County and its original builder George Brown’s estate was instrumental in many important undertakings from women's education to Civil War history during the Battle of Richmond.

Next will be the A.R. Burnam House at 815 W. Main St., guided by Scott Collins. It was built in 1880 and is on the National Historic Registry both for its architectural and its historic importance. Mr. Burnam was an attorney, president of two local banks, a Kentucky Senator, and Chief Justice of the Kentucky Court of Appeals.

Attendees can park at the Madison Middle School lot for the start of the tour. Directions will be given from there to the A.R. Burnam House, which is within walking distance.

Choose your tour time when purchasing tickets. Tours are available at:

2:00pm-2:45pm

3:00pm-3:45pm

4:00pm-4:45pm

Thank you for supporting our historical homes and The Mt. Pleasant Historic Preservation Project!

For more information call (859) 893-3898 or visit eventbrite.com/e/richmond-historic-homes-tour-tickets-329168480787