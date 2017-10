Richwood on the River Holiday Open House

Join us for an afternoon filled with holiday spirit! Enjoy a warm cup of apple cider or hot chocolate while touring the historic home of Richwood on the River this holiday season. Then stay for a bit and enjoy some festive music in the Carriage House.

No ticket or reservation required. This event is free!

For more information call (502) 663-2748 or visit richwoodontheriver.com