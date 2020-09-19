× Expand New Riff Distilling New Riff Distilling in Newport, Ky.

Riff Top Pop-Ups at New Riff Distilling

Riff Top pop-ups return to New Riff Distilling — a way to safely socially distance while enjoying cocktails and sweeping views of the Cincinnati skyline. Inventive cocktails, beloved classics, flights, exclusive single barrel selections, neat pours, beer, wine and limited snacks will be available. Many nights will also feature live music.

Known for the care they take with their bourbon, New Riff is extending that same care to the safety of their guests and staff. All guests and staff are required to wear face coverings, except while seated at your table. Capacity is limited with seating on a first come, first served basis — no reservations at this time. Contactless menus and sanitizing stations will be available.

For more information call (859) 261-7433 or visit newriffdistilling.com