Rihanna Silent Disco at Ten20

to

TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Rihanna Silent Disco at Ten20

Please Don't Stop the Music? We would never! We're ecstatic to bring you our first-ever Rihanna Silent Disco! Join us under our Umbrella at Ten20 on Friday, January 17th, from 8 to Midnight. We've got one channel fully dedicated to RiRi alongside two channels of classic decade tracks, pop bangers, and hip hop hits. We Found Love in Rihanna's music, and we hope you'll join us for this incredible night!

For more information call (502) 324-5048. 

Info

TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Concerts & Live Music
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Rihanna Silent Disco at Ten20 - 2025-01-17 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Rihanna Silent Disco at Ten20 - 2025-01-17 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Rihanna Silent Disco at Ten20 - 2025-01-17 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Rihanna Silent Disco at Ten20 - 2025-01-17 20:00:00 ical