Ring in 2018 at Equus & Jack’s Lounge

On Sunday, Dec. 31, Equus & Jack’s Lounge is offering a New Year’s Eve menu from chef Dean Corbett celebrating the start of 2018 with culinary style and four courses. The decadent dishes include diver sea scallops with champagne and mushroom risotto and prime beef medallions with a poached rock lobster tail. Save room for dessert because the chef’s vanilla chiffon cake with strawberries and champagne buttercream should not be missed. The evening will have two seatings, 6 and 8 p.m., and dinner is $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

Chef Corbett’s New Year’s Eve menu includes the following:

Appetizer

Diver sea scallops with champagne and mushroom risotto

Salad

Mixed greens with shaved cucumber, chocolate-scented gorgonzola, marcona almonds, sun-dried cranberries and raspberry balsamic reduction

Surf & Turf

Prime beef medallions with poached rock lobster tail, vanilla butter, whipped truffle potatoes and grilled asparagus

Dessert

Strawberries and champagne with vanilla chiffon cake, macerated strawberries, champagne buttercream and strawberry-champagne sorbet

About Equus & Jack’s Lounge:

Since 1985, Equus Restaurant & Jack’s Lounge has featured a contemporary American menu in a comfortable and relaxed atmosphere. Guests can enjoy an extensive Wine Spectator award-winning wine list, specialty cocktails, and broad range of domestic and imported beer. Located at 122 Sears Ave. in Louisville, Ky., the restaurant is open Monday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

For more information or to make reservations, call (502) 897-9721 or visit equusrestaurant.com.