Ring in 2018 at Equus & Jack’s Lounge

Google Calendar - Ring in 2018 at Equus & Jack’s Lounge - 2017-12-31 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ring in 2018 at Equus & Jack’s Lounge - 2017-12-31 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ring in 2018 at Equus & Jack’s Lounge - 2017-12-31 00:00:00 iCalendar - Ring in 2018 at Equus & Jack’s Lounge - 2017-12-31 00:00:00

Equus & Jack's Lounge 122 Sears Ave., Louisville, Kentucky

Ring in 2018 at Equus & Jack’s Lounge

On Sunday, Dec. 31, Equus & Jack’s Lounge is offering a New Year’s Eve menu from chef Dean Corbett celebrating the start of 2018 with culinary style and four courses. The decadent dishes include diver sea scallops with champagne and mushroom risotto and prime beef medallions with a poached rock lobster tail. Save room for dessert because the chef’s vanilla chiffon cake with strawberries and champagne buttercream should not be missed. The evening will have two seatings, 6 and 8 p.m., and dinner is $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity. 

Chef Corbett’s New Year’s Eve menu includes the following:

Appetizer

Diver sea scallops with champagne and mushroom risotto

Salad

Mixed greens with shaved cucumber, chocolate-scented gorgonzola, marcona almonds, sun-dried cranberries and raspberry balsamic reduction

Surf & Turf

Prime beef medallions with poached rock lobster tail, vanilla butter, whipped truffle potatoes and grilled asparagus

Dessert

Strawberries and champagne with vanilla chiffon cake, macerated strawberries, champagne buttercream and strawberry-champagne sorbet

About Equus & Jack’s Lounge:

Since 1985, Equus Restaurant & Jack’s Lounge has featured a contemporary American menu in a comfortable and relaxed atmosphere. Guests can enjoy an extensive Wine Spectator award-winning wine list, specialty cocktails, and broad range of domestic and imported beer. Located at 122 Sears Ave. in Louisville, Ky., the restaurant is open Monday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

For more information or to make reservations, call (502) 897-9721 or visit equusrestaurant.com.

Info
Equus & Jack's Lounge 122 Sears Ave., Louisville, Kentucky View Map
Food & Drink
Google Calendar - Ring in 2018 at Equus & Jack’s Lounge - 2017-12-31 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ring in 2018 at Equus & Jack’s Lounge - 2017-12-31 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ring in 2018 at Equus & Jack’s Lounge - 2017-12-31 00:00:00 iCalendar - Ring in 2018 at Equus & Jack’s Lounge - 2017-12-31 00:00:00

Tags

nov17dec18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

December 19, 2017

Wednesday

December 20, 2017

Thursday

December 21, 2017

Friday

December 22, 2017

Saturday

December 23, 2017

Sunday

December 24, 2017

Monday

December 25, 2017

Submit Yours