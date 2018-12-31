Ring in the New Year at the Brown Hotel

to Google Calendar - Ring in the New Year at the Brown Hotel - 2018-12-31 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ring in the New Year at the Brown Hotel - 2018-12-31 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ring in the New Year at the Brown Hotel - 2018-12-31 17:00:00 iCalendar - Ring in the New Year at the Brown Hotel - 2018-12-31 17:00:00

The Brown Hotel 335 West Broadway, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Ring in the New Year at the Brown Hotel

Gather your family and friends to raise a glass to new beginnings and the start of 2019 at the iconic Brown Hotel, a Louisville tradition since 1923. On Monday, Dec. 31, the English Grill will offer three elegant dining options, a three-course early seating from 5 to 6 p.m., a five-course meal beginning at 8 p.m., and a late-night three-course menu at 10 p.m. The cost for each is $75, $125 and $50, respectively, plus tax and gratuity. The hotel’s plush Lobby Bar will also be open for imbibing and revelry with a selection of more than 100 bourbons and a midnight balloon drop on New Year’s Eve.

For more information visit brownhotel.com or call (502) 583‑1234.

Info
The Brown Hotel 335 West Broadway, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Food & Drink
to Google Calendar - Ring in the New Year at the Brown Hotel - 2018-12-31 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ring in the New Year at the Brown Hotel - 2018-12-31 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ring in the New Year at the Brown Hotel - 2018-12-31 17:00:00 iCalendar - Ring in the New Year at the Brown Hotel - 2018-12-31 17:00:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

December 28, 2018

Saturday

December 29, 2018

Sunday

December 30, 2018

Monday

December 31, 2018

Tuesday

January 1, 2019

Wednesday

January 2, 2019

Thursday

January 3, 2019

Submit Yours