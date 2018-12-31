Ring in the New Year at the Brown Hotel

Gather your family and friends to raise a glass to new beginnings and the start of 2019 at the iconic Brown Hotel, a Louisville tradition since 1923. On Monday, Dec. 31, the English Grill will offer three elegant dining options, a three-course early seating from 5 to 6 p.m., a five-course meal beginning at 8 p.m., and a late-night three-course menu at 10 p.m. The cost for each is $75, $125 and $50, respectively, plus tax and gratuity. The hotel’s plush Lobby Bar will also be open for imbibing and revelry with a selection of more than 100 bourbons and a midnight balloon drop on New Year’s Eve.

For more information visit brownhotel.com or call (502) 583‑1234.