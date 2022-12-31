Ring Ring Ring in 2023 - Dave & Buster's Louisville
to
Dave and Buster's - Louisville 5000 Shelbyville Rd, Ste D200, Louisville, Kentucky 40207
Dave & Buster's
Ring Ring Ring in 2023 - Louisville
Ring Ring Ring in 2023 - Dave & Buster's Louisville
GOODBYE 2022, HELLO 2023!
POV: You and your squad ring in 2023 at D&B with hundreds of arcade games, hand-crafted cocktails & mocktails, a premium appetizer buffet, and plenty of insta-worthy moments.
VIP Admission
Premium Appetizer Buffet with Baked Cheeseburger Sliders, Grilled Shrimp Skewers, Pretzel Dogs, Chicken Tinga Tacos, Build-Your-Own Cantina Nachos, and more
Cinnamon Sugar Churros
Unlimited Soda, Coffee, or Tea
New Year's Toast with valid ID
$20 Power Card with 100 chips for redemption games
Unlimited Video Game Play for non-redemption games*
Party Hats & Noisemakers while supplies last
VIP Admission + Two Drink Tickets
Includes everything listed above PLUS Two (2) Drink Tickets valid for beer, wine, or premium cocktails/mocktails**
Admission ticket is required for entry to these events. Add-on an optional gratuity for the service staff with your ticket purchase. Once purchased, tickets are non-refundable and non-transferrable.
*Unlimited Video Game Play is valid on games that do not give out tickets, prizes, or cards. These games include racing games, simulators, air hockey, and basketball.
**Valid ID required to redeem drink tickets for alcoholic beverage. As a responsible server in accordance with the State Beverage Regulations, we reserve the right to monitor and limit consumption of beverage alcohol. Drink tickets are valid during this event (9:00pm-1:00am) ONLY.
For more information, please call 502.963.0946 or visit cli.re/26534-ring-ring-ring-in-2023---louisville