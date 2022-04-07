× Expand Planet of the Tapes Riot Rose Cabaret: Crypids

Join us as we bring to life the creatures of myth and legend… Cryptids from all across the world, alive and inside, waiting to be discovered. Featuring titillating Burlesque, death defying Sideshow, and an assortment of incredible variety acts, there’s something here for everyone. Follow the footprints, slime trail, or moth dust to Planet of the Tapes. You won’t believe your eyes!

Planet of the Tapes specializes in table service, with a convenient silent ordering system. Instead of leaving your table to get in line at a busy bar, just fill out a ticket with your drink order and a server will promptly and quietly bring your drinks to the table. We're a small room, and we're not overcrowded. You'll be no more than 25 feet away from your favorite performer.

Be kind,

Unwind

For more information call 502.742.1003 or visit eventvesta.com/events