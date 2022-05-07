× Expand Riot Rose Cabaret Presents: Broadway Bombshells Riot Rose Cabaret Presents: Broadway Bombshells`

Riot Rose Cabaret Presents: Broadway Bombshells! Be swept off your feet by titillating dancers, thrilling songstresses, and a menagerie of delights as you’re whisked through scenes from your favorite musicals! Equal parts nostalgic and innovative, you’ll be enraptured by a cast as talented as they are beautiful. Come enjoy incredible cocktails, amazing performers, and the spectacle of Broadway right here in the heart of Louisville. Show off your singing chops after the show with Karaoke at Planet of the Tapes!

For more information call 5027421003.