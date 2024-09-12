× Expand T.B. Ripy House Leopoldo of Jake’s Cigar Bar

Ripy Mansion presents: Sips and Cigars with Jake’s Cigar Bar

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12TH AT 7PM

RIPY MANSION PRESENTS: SIPS AND CIGARS WITH JAKE’S CIGAR BAR

Enjoy a night of cigars with your own personal cigar roller! Leopoldo will be on-site hand rolling his private blended cigars with Jake’s Cigar Bar.

Join us at the Ripy Mansion Rose Garden for a two hour exclusive cigar and tasting experience! This unique experience includes information about cigars, including help with cutting and lighting of any cigars purchased. There will also be a smoked old fashioned tutorial.

cigars hand-rolled on-site

cigar tutorial

hand rolled cigars available to purchase

rare, privately selected cigars by Jake & Leopoldo available for purchase as well

insider knowledge of the cigar industry

Whether it’s date night or a guys/girls night out, don’t miss out on this one of a kind night!

Cost is $70 per person and includes a smoked old fashioned, a Ripy House branded cigar, and light appetizers. Additional cigars will be also available for purchase.

For more information call 502-680-0948 or visit tbripyhome.com/events