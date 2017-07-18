The Rise of Fake News

with Colleen Nelson, Pulizter Prize-winning Journalist

Tuesday, July 18, 5:30pm | University Club, 200 E. Brandeis Ave.

Public $20; Students $10; WAC Members Free

America is in the midst of a media crisis. Public distrust of the media is high, partisanship is deep, the politicization of information is rampant, and last year’s election cycle brought the term “Fake News” to the forefront of the American political consciousness. How did this climate of misinformation and mistrust take root? What are the standards that make news organizations credible? How distinct are the lines between bias and credibility and objective truths and facts? What are journalistic ethics, and how is the rising tide of anti-media furor shaping them? Join us as Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Colleen Nelson seeks to answer these questions and others in a discussion moderated by WFPL’s Brendan McCarthy.

Each month, as part of our World at Home Speaker Series, the World Affairs Council brings a different diplomat, expert, policy maker, journalist, or activist to Louisville to share with the community their varied perspectives and insights into a timely and pressing global issue.

Colleen Nelson is the Editorial Editor for the Kansas City Star. From 2012–2016 she was the White House Correspondent for the Wall Street Journal and with them covered both the 2012 and 2016 presidential elections. In 2010 she and two others at the The Dallas Morning News won the Pulitzer Prize in Editorial Writing for their work exploring and exposing economic disparity in Dallas.

Brendan McCarthy is the Managing Editor of the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting, an investigative newsroom affiliated with Louisville Public Media. He was a 2009 Pulitzer Prize finalist and has won a George Polk Award, a Mike Berger Award, and an Emmy. He has written for The Times-Picayune, the Chicago Tribune, Boston Globe, and Philadelphia Inquirer.

