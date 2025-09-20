The Rise and Fall of Governor Goebel: A Walking Tour

In 1900, Kentucky descended into chaos when an assassin shot William Goebel as he was entering the State Capitol. The circumstances surrounding his death have been widely debated and have overshadowed the significant work he accomplished throughout his life, from his early beginnings in law to his ultimate election as the Democratic candidate for governor. William Goebel’s story offers a glimpse into the political climate in Kentucky at the turn of the century.

This walking tour will examine the life of William Goebel, focusing on his rise to power, his influence in Kentucky politics, and the aftermath of his assassination.

This tour begins at the Old State Capitol. We will visit several sites connected to Goebel’s story, so wear comfortable footwear. Online registration will close September 19th at noon.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events/the-rise-and-fall-of-governor-goebel-a-walking-tour