Rivalries & Cool Hand Luke: An Evening With Coach Crum and Former Cardinals Players and Coaches

As part of our new exhibition Kentucky Rivalries, we’re gathering a who’s who of former University of Louisville basketball players Denny Crum coached during his thirty-year career at the school.

It will be a night of celebration with members from both the 1980 and 1986 NCAA Championship teams along with several other former U of L players and coaches. It’s going to be a special night of great stories highlighting numerous rivalry games and moments in U of L basketball history, never to be forgotten.

Learn how Coach Crum received his nickname, “Cool Hand Luke,” and hear stories from both Championship tournament games.

Join us for this special night as Coach Crum takes center court with his players once again.

Light hors d’oeuvres will be served, and a cash bar will be available.

Moderators: Andy Treinen and Rachel Platt, Frazier History Museum

Special Remarks: Josh Heird, Director of Athletics, University of Louisville

This program is brought to you by University of Louisville Athletics.

For more information call 502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org