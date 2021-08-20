River Festivus in Burkesville

The River Festivus is a community event that was created to celebrate life on the mighty Cumberland River in Burkesville, Kentucky. This annual multi-day event offers you a chance to race your kayak, canoe, or paddle board during the Mighty Cumberland River Run, relax during the Festivus Float, run or walk Alpine Hill during the Festivus 5K, explore Dale Hollow Lake, and so much more. Pack your bag, grab your friends, and make your way to Burkesville, Kentucky for the 4th annual River Festivus. To learn more about the River Festivus like and follow "River Festivus" @cumberlandriverfestivus on facebook.

For more information visit riverfestivus.com