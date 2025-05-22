× Expand Oldham County History Center River History Cruise: Turtle Island Native American Culture, Past & Present

River History Cruise: Turtle Island Native American Culture, Past & Present

$75 per person/cash bar. Must register.

Join the Oldham County History Center for this series of River History Cocktail Cruises on the Captains Quarter’s yacht Princess, where various experts will present on the Ohio River’s influence on American History. Part of our America250 series. This program presented by Reta Underwood.

For more information, please call 502.222.0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/