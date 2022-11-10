River's Edge International Film Festival
to
Maiden Alley Cinema 112 Maiden Alley, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
Paducah’s annual River’s Edge International Film Festival (REIFF) is returning to the UNESCO Creative City from Nov. 10-13. This festival brings independent film to the smart, arts-oriented, mid-American river town of Paducah, Kentucky. Paducah already has a burgeoning visual and performing arts scene, and the film festival is right in the center of this cultural hub.
The four-day event, built around the showing of quality independent film from around the world, focuses both on the film lover- providing multiple venues in which to experience the best the world of cinema has to offer, and on the filmmaker- offering opportunities for exhibition, education, and networking with contemporaries.
For more information visit riversedgefilmfestival.com