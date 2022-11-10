River's Edge International Film Festival

Paducah’s annual River’s Edge International Film Festival (REIFF) is returning to the UNESCO Creative City from Nov. 10-13. This festival brings independent film to the smart, arts-oriented, mid-American river town of Paducah, Kentucky. Paducah already has a burgeoning visual and performing arts scene, and the film festival is right in the center of this cultural hub.

The four-day event, built around the showing of quality independent film from around the world, focuses both on the film lover- providing multiple venues in which to experience the best the world of cinema has to offer, and on the filmmaker- offering opportunities for exhibition, education, and networking with contemporaries.

For more information visit riversedgefilmfestival.com