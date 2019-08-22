River Valley Cluster AKC All Breed Dog Show

This annual dog show, held August 22-25, is sponsored by Southern Indiana Kennel Club and the Owensboro River Valley Kennel Club. American Kennel Club judges officiate the competition of conformation, obedience and rally trials.

The show starts each day at 8 a.m. and continues to at least 5 p.m. after Best in Show is announced.

Come enjoy the competition, watch the grooming process and learn more about dogs of many breeds. There will be vendors present with dog and non-dog items to browse and/or purchase.

On August 24, 2019, there will be a Puppy B Match for dogs at least 6 months old.

The event is held indoors with air conditioning. Please ask the handlers of dog(s) if you may pet their dog(s) before petting. Dogs not registered in show are not allowed entry to the event..

General admission is $5; for children under 12 and seniors 60+ years, admission is $3.

For more information, email Barbara Ernst at h2otax@aol.com or visit here.