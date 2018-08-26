River City Cluster AKC All Breed Dog Show

4th annual River Valley Cluster AKC All Breed Dog Show along with Obedience and Rally sponsored by Owensboro River City Kennel Club, Southern Indiana Kennel Club and Evansville Kennel Club. AKC judges officiate the competition of conformation, obedience and rally.

General admission -- adults $5: children under 12 and seniors over 60 -- $3.

Vendors present with both dog and non dog items to sell. Come enjoy the competition, watch grooming process and learn more about dogs.

Raffle with great prizes and winners announced on August 25th at 2 pm. Also August 25th a Puppy Match of dogs at least 6 months old after the Best in Show has been announced.

Indoors with air conditioning. Please ask handler of dogs if you may pet their dog/s before petting. Dogs not registered in show are not allowed.

For more information visit orckc.com