Riverdance at SKyPAC

Riverdance SKyPAC

The Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show is Riverdance, as you’ve never seen it before! This is a powerful and stirring reinvention of the beloved favorite that is celebrated all over the world. Known for its Grammy Award-winning score, and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and International dance, it’s a production you have to witness in person.

Twenty-five years in, composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerizing soundtrack. Producer Moya Doherty and Director John McColgan, have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage and costume designs. Immerse yourself in the extraordinary power and grace of this style of music and dance–beloved by fans of all ages. Fall in love with the magic of Riverdance all over again.

For more information call 270.904.1880 or visit theskypac.com