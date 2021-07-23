Riverfront Concert Series in Covington
Covington Riverfront Plaza Madison Avenue and Scott Boulevard, Kentucky 41012
Riverfront Concert Series in Covington
The remaining lineup:
- July 2: HiFi Honey.
- July 9: The Everyday People Band.
- July 16: Swan.
- July 23: 3 Day Rule.
- July 30: Kenny Welch Band (part of Glier’s Goettafest).
- Aug. 6: DV8: (part of Glier’s Goettafest).
A rotating fleet of food trucks and beverage trucks will be present.
The concerts run from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The venue – located between the Madison Avenue and Scott Boulevard overlooks – has amphitheater-style seating.
For more information call (859) 431-5018
Info
