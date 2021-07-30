Riverfront Concert Series in Covington

Covington Riverfront Plaza Madison Avenue and Scott Boulevard, Kentucky 41012

The remaining lineup:

  • July 2: HiFi Honey.
  • July 9: The Everyday People Band.
  • July 16: Swan.
  • July 23: 3 Day Rule.
  • July 30: Kenny Welch Band (part of Glier’s Goettafest).
  • Aug. 6: DV8: (part of Glier’s Goettafest).

A rotating fleet of food trucks and beverage trucks will be present.

The concerts run from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The venue – located between the Madison Avenue and Scott Boulevard overlooks – has amphitheater-style seating.

For more information call (859) 431-5018

